Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 860 ($10.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 565 ($7.22) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 970 ($12.40) to GBX 980 ($12.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 870 ($11.12) to GBX 805 ($10.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.49) to GBX 797 ($10.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.8 %

About Standard Chartered

Shares of SCBFF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

