Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
Starbucks Price Performance
SBUX stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $159,285,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
