Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $159,285,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

Get Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.