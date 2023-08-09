Stephens Boosts Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $55.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZTA. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of Azenta stock traded up $9.00 on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Azenta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

