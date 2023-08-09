Stephens Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $117.65. 142,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,744. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $237,859,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

