StepStone Group (STEP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2023 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – StepStone Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/4/2023 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – StepStone Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – StepStone Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. 78,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $753,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,920.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

