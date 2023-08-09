Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 1,114,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,125. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $35,596,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,488,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

