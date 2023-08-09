Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$10.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHX Energy Services
PHX Energy Services Stock Performance
PHX Energy Services Company Profile
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PHX Energy Services
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.