Stifel Nicolaus Increases PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Price Target to C$10.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of PHXHF stock remained flat at $5.31 on Wednesday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.