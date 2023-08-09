Stifel Nicolaus Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $26.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 272,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,518. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.