Stifel Nicolaus Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $440.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA stock traded down $24.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.29. 26,009,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,576,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 226.62, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

