Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 227,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 139% compared to the average volume of 95,257 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

XLE stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 11,628,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,623,451. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

