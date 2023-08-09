Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Toast Call Options (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 32,929 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 218% compared to the typical volume of 10,346 call options.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $42,807.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $50,688.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,422.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,064 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $42,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,885,296 shares of company stock valued at $63,111,110. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.74.

NYSE TOST traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 14,010,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,800. Toast has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

