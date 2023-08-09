Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of United States Natural Gas Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UNG)

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 93,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,593 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at $479,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000.

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,820,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,483,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. United States Natural Gas Fund has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

