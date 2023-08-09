StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of APVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 464,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,971. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

