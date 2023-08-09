StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of APVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 464,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,971. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
