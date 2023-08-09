StockNews.com Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Sell

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFG. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 186,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,284. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

