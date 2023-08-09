StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,375. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

