StockNews.com Lowers Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Escalade alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ESCA

Escalade Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $208.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.