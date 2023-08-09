Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. 2,130,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,275. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.