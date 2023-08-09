Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.99. 272,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.67) to GBX 3,850 ($49.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,901.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

