Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 210 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,852,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,944. The company has a market capitalization of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,240 shares of company stock worth $13,923,918. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

