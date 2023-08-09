Stokes Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 640,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,080. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

