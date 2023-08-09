Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,165,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,728,928. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,677 shares of company stock worth $9,931,461. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

