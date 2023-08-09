Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. 5,080,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average is $228.86.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.