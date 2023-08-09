Stokes Family Office LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,754 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHQ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,806. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

