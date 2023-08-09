Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.7% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,271 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

