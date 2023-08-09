Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after acquiring an additional 440,953 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.36. 418,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,548. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.98. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

