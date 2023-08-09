Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,593,000 after buying an additional 249,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,541. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.