Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 153 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

SYY traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,325. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

