Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 653 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. 5,017,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,494. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.