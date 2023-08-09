STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.21 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $89.21 million and $2.54 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013706 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,688.48 or 1.00027703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04499748 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $3,753,399.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.