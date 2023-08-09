Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $16.76

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $16.06. Stratasys shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 445,303 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

