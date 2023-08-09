Stryve Foods (SNAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter.
Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%.
Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.
