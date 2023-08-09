Stryve Foods (SNAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect Stryve Foods to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 142.22% and a negative net margin of 112.14%.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SNAX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.90. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryve Foods

About Stryve Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

