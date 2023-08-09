Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

SLF stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$68.11. The company had a trading volume of 315,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.24. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$70.11. The stock has a market cap of C$39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.08.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

