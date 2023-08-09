Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.47. 3,932,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

