SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of SPWR opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. SunPower has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $7,180,000. Institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

