Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $400.00. The stock had previously closed at $338.09, but opened at $352.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $344.52, with a volume of 715,453 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.67.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,171. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

