Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Superior Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,160. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.28 million. Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Benstock purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $74,131. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 396.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 84,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 442,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,597.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

