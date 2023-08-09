Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.90 million.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Superior Group of Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,614 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,848.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,711 shares of company stock worth $74,131 over the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.