Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. 1,403,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,380. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 369,806 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

