SushiSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $165.01 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002396 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $165.01 million and $24.99 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,489,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,930,312 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

