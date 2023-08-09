Susquehanna Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

DraftKings stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,410,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,340. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock worth $36,285,547. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

