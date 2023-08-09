Susquehanna Raises Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $95.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.91. 638,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.