Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider John Mcfarland Sells 946 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

