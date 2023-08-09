Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRHC. SVB Securities raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRHC

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 0.2 %

TRHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 1,148,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,791. The company has a market cap of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.40. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,555 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.