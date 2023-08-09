Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.54. 7,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of -0.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

