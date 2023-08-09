Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

TGT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.90. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

