Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Taurus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,917,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,628,000 after acquiring an additional 236,837 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

COST traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $559.11. The company had a trading volume of 677,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.94. The company has a market cap of $247.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

