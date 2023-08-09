Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 595,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 54.3% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 87,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. 5,391,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,197. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

