Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $167.45. 1,960,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.