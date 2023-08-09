Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 1,991,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,687. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.