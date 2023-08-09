Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.71 on Wednesday, hitting $402.39. 215,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,829. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $429.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.72. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

